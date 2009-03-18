How to Cut Molding

Following is a list of some of the tools you will need when cutting molding. Each particular project and the depth of the molding will determine the particular tools required, so you may need additional tools depending on your project:

Safety glasses

Dust mask

Tape measure

Pencil

Level

Drop cloth

Ladder

Caulk and or wood putty -- these work best to fill gaps and nail holes.

Hammer

Finishing nails

Power drill, bits

Pneumatic nailer

Nail set

C-clamp

Sandpaper

Circular saw

You'll also need a few more items, including glue; some experts recommend gluing together molding joints before installation. If you will be employing the coping technique to join molding, you'll need a coping saw. For 45- or 90-degree angles, you might want a miter box and handsaw.

To determine the angle created by the walls, you'll want an angle gage or 360-degree adjustable protractor. A power miter or compound miter saw will allow for more angle adjustments, some for both the miter and the bevel. Use one that's equipped with a carbide saw blade that has 80 teeth or more. Make sure the saw is square and the table angle gage is accurate. If the gage is off by as little as 3 degrees, you can end up with a big gap in the miter joint. An angled filler strip is designed to fill the space behind crown molding. The filler strip is nailed to the top wall plate that runs horizontally behind the drywall, just below the ceiling. Use the strip to nail the crown molding in place. And finally, you can use some spray furniture polish to lubricate the saw blade and make cutting easier [source: Royal Mouldings, Carter, Anderson, Louisiana Pacific].

Now, you're ready to take on your molding project and even know how to cut it properly. But if you still have questions, visit some of the links on the following page.

Non-Wood Crown Molding­ Lightweight polystyrene foam crown molding should be adhered to the wall with joint compound. Canamould Extrusions' molding is coated in hard plastic to help a handsaw cut it smoothly. Installation guidelines recommend sanding the backs of miter cuts to help get a tight fit on the surface, using joint compound to fill in any gaps or uneven joints, then sanding and painting to finish the surface [source: Stimpson].

