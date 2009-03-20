Advertisement
Remodeling a home can be a daunting task, but you can do many remodeling projects yourself. Optimize your results and stay safe with the ideas and projects in these articles.
Advertisement
Is that a crack appearing in your wall? Don't just live with them, learn how to fix it yourself!
Your kitchen needs a face lift, and the cheapest way to give it one is to make new kitchen cabinet doors. Read this article and learn how to make kitchen cabinet doors.
Give your tired room an instant makeover, by hanging a wallpaper border. Learn about how to hang wallpaper border in this article.
You need to drain your waterbed without a pump, and are wondering how to do this. Learn the secret of how to drain a waterbed without a pump from this article.
You've heard of a dry sink and wonder what is, and how to build one. This article will explain how to build a dry sink.
To create a home office in a guest room, use multipurpose furniture, like a sleeper sofa or a coffee table that can be used as storage. Find out how to create a home office in a guest room in this article.
You bought a new house that you can't wait to furnish, and visions of comfy couches and dining room chairs dance in your head. But when it comes to putting it all together, your mind's reeling. How do you pull off a harmonious yet eclectic look?
Over time, it's only natural that something in your house will need upkeep and/or repair; it's just one of the joys that come with home ownership. Take the DIY route, unleash your inner handyman and fix these five items yourself.
There was a crooked man who built a crooked house -- and charged you thousands for the labor. Some stories about contractors are enough to give you chills. And other tales remind you that consumers need to be smart about their demands and expectations.
The budgeting process for a home remodeling starts way before you have to list your costs for labor and materials. It begins with a long, hard look at yourself. Why exactly are you remodeling in the first place?
There are many small repairs you can do to help reduce your carbon footprint and increase the amount of change in your pocket. Luckily, you don't have to be an experienced contractor to perform some small tune-ups on your house.
Paintbrush? Check. Hammer? Check. Got everything you need for that DIY project? Think again! Unless you have the proper safety gear, you could injure yourself while repairing or beautifying your home.
Tackling DIY projects has become a new American pasttime. Regular Joes, who formerly couldn't tell a hammer from a crow bar, are now empowered to be their own contractors thanks to TV and the Internet. But not all jobs are created equal.
Making a house a home can be hard work and expensive, too. When you want to give your digs a facelift, you may not be able to anticipate all the hazards, but staying away from these 10 mistakes will save you time and money.
Updating the old homestead by making a few important repairs now and then can keep you feeling at home. It's even better if you can do the labor yourself and save a little money. But do you really know what you're doing?
Many first time remodelers end up spending a lot more money than they need to because of a lack of knowledge about construction and materials costs. Unscrupulous contractors may fly under the radar of a renovation rookie as well. Know how to manage both.
Venturing into the world of home renovation is uncertain ground for many homeowners. But fear not, homeowner. You can either hire a professional remodeler, or you can scour the Internet for tips from the pros and try it DIY style. This article will get you started.
The tool guide gives important information about choosing and using the right tool for the job. Find the tool guide at HowStuffWorks.
Wouldn't you love to know the secrets of how your house came to be? What did the original owners do for a living? How much the house cost to build in 1932? It only takes a little research to find out.
The act of restoring an old home to its former grandeur is a rewarding experience, and getting a great deal is the icing on the cake. But if you don't know what you're doing, the job can turn sour quickly.
When you were a child, your tree house was a magical place, your very own hideaway high in the sky. Now that you're all grown up, you can still look to the trees for your escape from the everyday grind.
A few years ago, the construction market was at an all-time high. But the recession brought with it a huge downturn in the real estate market. So if you're stuck in your house, how about sprucing it up?
While this may not be the best real estate market around, it is a good time to spend some money on your home to improve its value. But what should you do to get the most return on your investment?
If you're one of the many that has an overstuffed garage that's a catch-all for the junk around your house, then this article is for you. Take your space from drab to fab.
With toolbox essentials, you can be prepared for any basic home repair or project. Learn about the toolbox essentials at HowStuffWorks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
What Are Single-use Plastics and Should They Be Banned?
January 28, 2020
Who Put the Baby in the King Cake?
January 28, 2020
Mongoose vs. Cobra: Who'd Win In a Grudge Match?
January 28, 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement