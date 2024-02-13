Quartz vs. Granite: Which Countertops Are More Durable?

In today's world, environmental considerations might play a significant role in your decision-making process. When comparing quartz and granite countertops, it's worth noting both materials have their pros and cons, although people usually consider quartz to be the more eco-friendly option.
Those who criticize the impact of using granite and other natural stone materials point to the destruction involved in mining it from Earth's crust. Additionally, the transportation of granite slabs can have a negative impact, particularly when it involves long-distance shipping.
However, others argue granite is a long-lasting material that doesn't need frequent replacing and this durability offsets some of its initial environmental costs. Quarries and mines that have implemented responsible practices might mitigate any environmental harm, too.
In contrast, the manufacturing process for engineered quartz countertops allows for the use of recycled materials, reducing waste. Proponents also argue quartz is longer-lasting than granite since it's nonporous. Critics, however, point out the resin that factories use to produce quartz countertops is not biodegradable.
As with most things, the overall environmental impact of a countertop will depend on the resource's extraction process and the company's combined manufacturing practices.