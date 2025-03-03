How to Clean Birkenstocks in 4 Simple Steps

" " You can keep your Birkenstocks both clean and comfortable. Josh Forden / Shutterstock

Birkenstock sandals are known for their comfort and durability, but they can get dirty over time with regular wear.

Whether you have suede sandals or leather-strapped ones, knowing how to clean Birkenstocks properly helps maintain their look and longevity. Using the right products and techniques will ensure your sandals stay fresh without causing damage.

The main components that differentiate Birkenstock sandals from other types of shoes are the cork sole and straps made from thick leather or softer suede. These materials are prized for durability but still require TLC to stay looking and feeling their best for years to come.