How to Clean Birkenstocks in 4 Simple Steps

By: Talon Homer  |  Mar 3, 2025
You can keep your Birkenstocks both clean and comfortable. Josh Forden / Shutterstock

Birkenstock sandals are known for their comfort and durability, but they can get dirty over time with regular wear.

Whether you have suede sandals or leather-strapped ones, knowing how to clean Birkenstocks properly helps maintain their look and longevity. Using the right products and techniques will ensure your sandals stay fresh without causing damage.

The main components that differentiate Birkenstock sandals from other types of shoes are the cork sole and straps made from thick leather or softer suede. These materials are prized for durability but still require TLC to stay looking and feeling their best for years to come.

Contents
  1. Step 1: Remove Loose Dirt
  2. Step 2: Cleaning Leather or Suede Straps
  3. Step 3: Clean the Cork Footbeds
  4. Step 4: Apply Cork Sealant
  5. Store Properly
  6. Seek Professional Help When Needed

Step 1: Remove Loose Dirt

Before deep cleaning, use a soft brush made with natural hair or a specialized suede brush to remove loose dirt from the surface. A slightly damp cloth can also be used to wipe down the upper leather for a quick refresh, but water should be kept away from suede whenever possible.

For suede Birkenstocks, gently brush the suede straps to lift dirt without damaging the material.

Step 2: Cleaning Leather or Suede Straps

For Birkenstocks which use leather straps, apply a small amount of leather shampoo or saddle soap to a soft cloth and gently rub in circular motions. Wipe away any excess soap and water with a clean microfiber cloth and let the straps dry away from direct heat.

To maintain flexibility and prevent dry cracking, use a leather conditioner or natural leather grease after cleaning.

Refreshing Suede Straps

If your suede straps have oily stains, an art gum eraser can help lift them out. Gently rub the eraser over the stain until it fades, then use a suede brush to restore the nap of the suede.

Avoid using water directly on suede, as it can cause staining or stiffness. After cleaning, applying a suede conditioning product will help the straps maintain their clean suede softness and texture.

Step 3: Clean the Cork Footbeds

Over time, moisture from your feet or the ground can collect in the cork soles of Birkenstocks and cause ill effects like mold growth. The soles should be cleaned regularly to prevent any damage or unwanted smells.

To begin cleaning, dampen a brush or a wet cloth with mild soap or baking soda solution and scrub the cork footbeds in small, circular motions.

If the footbeds have stubborn stains, mix a bit of saddle soap with water and gently scrub. Allow the soles to air dry completely before wearing them again.

If there are any lingering smells after cleaning, try placing the Birkenstock sandals in a sealed plastic bag and leaving them in your freezer for up to 48 hours to kill any remaining mold or bacteria.

Step 4: Apply Cork Sealant

Over time, the cork on your Birkenstocks can dry out and crack. To prevent this, apply a thin layer of Birkenstock cork sealer along the edges of the footbeds. This helps maintain the cork's durability and protects it from excessive wear.

Store Properly

When not in use, keep your Birkenstocks in a cool, dry place and avoid exposure to excessive moisture. If traveling, place them in a plastic bag to prevent dirt from spreading. Regular cleaning and proper storage will help extend the life of your favorite sandals.

Seek Professional Help When Needed

For deep stains or serious wear, consider taking your sandals to a Birkenstock retailer for professional cleaning or repair. They can recommend the best leather cleaner or cork maintenance products to keep your sandals in top shape.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's All in the Family

The origins of Birkenstock as a company begin with Johannes Birkenstock, who launched a career as a shoemaker in Germany way back in 1774. His grandson, Konrad Birkenstock, made it his mission to develop shoes which maximized comfort and developed the soft cork footbed around 1913.

