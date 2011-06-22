How to Copy Two Pages onto One when Printing

Printing two pages on one sheet can lower your paper and postage costs, especially for large documents. Printing this way also enables you to see the overall layout and formatting at a glance, such as left and right headers and footers, page numbers and so on [source: ZDNet].

Here's how to print two pages per sheet in Windows:

Open the document. Click File and choose Print from the dropdown menu. The Print dialog box opens. 2 in the Pages per sheet dropdown menu of the Print dialog box's Zoom section. Then click OK to print the document. If the Print dialog box doesn't have a Zoom section, click the Properties button and then click the Finishing tab. The page appears. Click the Pages per sheet field and select 2 in the dropdown menu [source: Selectin thedropdown menu of thedialog box'ssection. Then clickto print the document. If thedialog box doesn't have asection, click thebutton and then click thetab. The page appears. Click thefield and selectin the dropdown menu [source: ZDNet ]. Click OK to close the Properties box. Click OK again to print the document.

Here's how to print two pages per sheet in Mac:

Open the document. Click File. A dropdown menu will appear. Choose Print from the dropdown menu. The Print dialog box opens. Click the triangle beside the Printer popup menu. A dropdown menu will appear. Click Layout in the Print options dropdown menu. Pages per Sheet menu [source: Select the number of pages to print on each sheet in themenu [source: Indiana University ].