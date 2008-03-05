Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home Office

Home Offices

A home office should suit your needs, be based on plans and include workspaces that make sense. Learn how to plan, outfit and maintain a home office.

Advertisement

Learn More

Top 5 Ways to Make My Office More Sustainable

Whether we like to admit it or not, much of our lives are spent at the office. While we're there, Can improve overall quality of life and reduce our carbon footprint just as we do when we're at home?

By Kevin P. Allen Home Improvement / Home Office
Organizing Your Home Office

If you work from home, it's good to have a home office -- one that's organized, comfortable and separated somehow from your living space. So where do you start?

By Jessika Toothman Home Improvement / Home Office
What type of home office furniture should I look to buy?

A sturdy desk and comfortable chair are basic home office furniture and can be bought secondhand. Learn about what type of home office furniture to buy from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home Improvement / Home Office
What's the best way to ask if a company is open to telecommuting?

Put together a solid proposal regarding how your telecommuting will be beneficial to your company. Learn about the best way to ask if a company is open to telecommuting from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home Improvement / Home Office
What are some telecommuting security concerns?

Although telecommuting has become very popular, it does have security risks. Learn about some telecommuting security concerns from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home Improvement / Home Office
How to Copy Two Pages onto One when Printing

If you want to save paper when printing a document, consider learning how to copy two pages onto one sheet when printing. Read this article to learn how to copy two pages onto one when printing.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home Improvement / Home Office
Should you bother getting a fax machine for your home office?

Fax machines are considered standard equipment in offices and many homes. Learn if you should bother getting a fax machine for your home office in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home Improvement / Home Office
What should you have in your home office?

A growing number of employers are offering telecommuting options, so perhaps the time has come to set up a home office. Learn more about home office essentials in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home Improvement / Home Office
Should you consider telecommuting?

Telecommuting will save you time and money, and it’s good for the environment and for your health. Learn whether you should consider telecommuting in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home Improvement / Home Office
Should you make your office paperless?

With all the technology now available, it's possible to create and store almost all the documents you need without using any paper. Find out how to make a (nearly) paperless office in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home Improvement / Home Office
How can you organize your home office?

Organize your home office with labeled boxes, binders, baskets and valets. Learn how to organize your home office in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home Improvement / Home Office
10 Ways to Organize Your Home Office by Monday

At least part of your life revolves around your home office. That life can get chaotic in a hurry if your office is a mess. Don't worry, though: If you've got 48 hours and a little patience, we can fix that for you.

By Stephanie Watson Home Improvement / Home Office
10 Home Office Storage Solutions

Cords are tangled, papers are strewn everywhere, and it takes you an hour to find a pair of scissors or a pencil, let alone an important financial statement. What can you do to streamline your home office?

By Brian Boone Home Improvement / Home Office
10 Reasons to Telecommute

As the way people work continues to evolve, telecommuting is becoming a more common option. How can working remotely benefit you and your employer?

By Jessica Brown Home Improvement / Home Office
Home Office Decor Pictures

Home office decor pictures will give you insight into how other teleworkers design their work space. Check out these home office decor pictures to learn more.

Home Improvement / Home Office
5 Must-haves for a Home Office

If you're one of the lucky ones who is able to work from home, then there are five things you can't live (or work) without. And while this list may not include everything, it will get you started.

By Sara Elliott Home Improvement / Home Office
How to Green Your Home Office

Greening your home office will take more that just buying environmentally friendly products to fill it up with. You'll also have to change some of your behaviors to really make a difference.

By Emilie Sennebogen Home Improvement / Home Office
How Telecommuting Works

Telecommuting is an attractive alternative to office work for many people. Learn all about telecommuting in this article.

By Tim Crosby Home Improvement / Home Office
How to Scan and Fax Documents Using Your Camera Phone

Faxing documents from your cell phone makes it easy to do business from anywhere. Learn more about faxing documents with camera phone in this article.

By Dave Roos Home Improvement / Home Office
How Paperless Home Offices Work

Paperless home offices reduce environmental impact, save money and increase office efficiency and security. Learn about paperless home offices in this article.

By Diane Dannenfeldt Home Improvement / Home Office
How HotSpot@Home Works

HotSpot@Home lets you make cell phone calls over your home WiFi network. Learn how this useful technology integrates seamlessly between two networks.

By Dave Roos Home Improvement / Home Office
How Internet Faxing Works

With faxing over the Internet, you can send and receive faxes via e-mail. Learn how this technology works.

By Dave Roos Home Improvement / Home Office
Home Office Decorating Ideas

Incorporating your personal style into your home office decoration is key to finding fun at work. Learn how to find and furnish your personal style to create an inviting work space.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. Home Improvement / Home Office
Compressed Air

Compressed air is great for cleaning dust or stuck-on food out of appliances and electrical fixtures. Learn how air can be a handy home repair tool.

By Fix-It Club Home Improvement / Home Office
How Setting Up a Home Office Works

Working from home can be a great time saver, and it offers incredible flexibility in your schedule -- but not if you sacrifice the perks of a standard office. Learn how to set up a home office that meets all your needs.

By Lee Ann Obringer Home Improvement / Home Office

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Latest

What Are Single-use Plastics and Should They Be Banned?
January 28, 2020

Who Put the Baby in the King Cake?
January 28, 2020

Mongoose vs. Cobra: Who'd Win In a Grudge Match? 
January 28, 2020

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement