How to Get Gum Out Of Clothes

Getting gum stuck on you favorite pair of jeans pretty much sucks. But no worries. You can get it out. Kampan/Shutterstock
Your child somehow got gum on his clothing, and you're wondering how to get it out. All you need to get gum out of clothing is a bit of ice. But don't wait too long because it's much harder to remove gum once it dries.
Method 1
This method is most suitable for thick or bulky clothing.
What You Need:
- Ice cubes
- A freezer bag
- A blunt-edged knife
Here's What To Do:
- Put some ice cubes in the freezer bag.
- Place the bag on the gum until the gum hardens. Alternatively, rub an ice cube on the gum until it hardens.
- Scrape the gum off with the knife.
Method 2
This method is suitable for delicate clothing.
What You Need:
- An ice cube (or a freezer)
- A plastic bag
- A toothbrush
Here's What To Do:
- Pull off as much as gum as you can with your fingers.
- Wrap the garment in the plastic bag. Put it in the freezer until the gum hardens. Alternatively, rub an ice cube on the gum until it hardens.
- Pull off as much gum as you can, be careful not to damage the material.
- Scrub the area gently with the toothbrush to remove any remaining gum.
Method 3
What You Need:
- Two ice cubes
- Laundry detergent or an enzyme detergent
- A flat-edged knife
Here's What To Do:
- Center one cube underneath the garment, directly below the gum. There should be as little material as possible between the ice and the gum.
- Balance the second ice cube carefully on the gum, directly over the first ice cube.
- Wait about 30 minutes or until the gum is very cold.
- Remove the ice cubes.
- Place the garment on a flat surface. Scrape off the frozen gum with the non-serrated edge of the knife. Pre-treat the area where the gum was with the soap or detergent. Wash the garment normally.