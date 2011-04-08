How to Get Gum Out Of Clothes

" " Getting gum stuck on you favorite pair of jeans pretty much sucks. But no worries. You can get it out. Kampan/Shutterstock

Your child somehow got gum on his clothing, and you're wondering how to get it out. All you need to get gum out of clothing is a bit of ice. But don't wait too long because it's much harder to remove gum once it dries.

Method 1

This method is most suitable for thick or bulky clothing.

What You Need:

Ice cubes

A freezer bag

A blunt-edged knife

Here's What To Do:

Put some ice cubes in the freezer bag. Place the bag on the gum until the gum hardens. Alternatively, rub an ice cube on the gum until it hardens. Scrape the gum off with the knife.

Method 2

This method is suitable for delicate clothing.

What You Need:

An ice cube (or a freezer)

A plastic bag

A toothbrush

Here's What To Do:

Pull off as much as gum as you can with your fingers. Wrap the garment in the plastic bag. Put it in the freezer until the gum hardens. Alternatively, rub an ice cube on the gum until it hardens. Pull off as much gum as you can, be careful not to damage the material. Scrub the area gently with the toothbrush to remove any remaining gum.

Method 3

What You Need:

Two ice cubes

Laundry detergent or an enzyme detergent

A flat-edged knife

Here's What To Do: