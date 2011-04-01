Please enter terms to search for.

How to Get Latex Paint Out of Carpet

by HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Painting a carpeted room can be a nerve-racking experience, especially when your worst fears come true and a paintbrush, roller or entire can of paint takes a nosedive from your hand or the ladder. Of course, drop cloths are there to protect the carpet from such mishaps, but they sometimes have a habit of moving aside in just the right place and at just the wrong time [source: Latex Paint and Carpets].

If this has happened to you and you're using latex paint, you can relax. Getting latex paint out of carpet is a relatively easy and painless process.

To remove latex paint from your carpet, you'll need the following items:

  • A sponge or absorbent washcloth
  • Cold and lukewarm water
  • Mild dishwashing detergent

Follow these steps to get latex paint out of your carpet:

  1. Blot as much latex paint as you can with a dry sponge or washcloth.
  2. Rinse out the sponge or washcloth, and then soak it in cold water.
  3. Blot up more paint.
  4. Repeat Steps 2 and 3 until you can't get anymore paint out of the carpet.
  5. Mix a cup of lukewarm water with a teaspoon of dishwashing detergent.
  6. Soak the sponge or washcloth in the warm, soapy water.

