How to Remove Latex Paint Stains

Painting your house isn't exactly a walk in the park, but if you get latex paint stains on a household surface, an afternoon of home improvement can turn into a real mess.
A fresh coat of paint is a relatively easy and inexpensive way to give a room a new look. With a few simple tools like wet or dry spotters, and these latex paint stain removal techniques, you can make sure your room keeps looking great.
After you identify the affected material, follow the steps on each page to remove the stain:
- Fibers such as Acetate, Burlap, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate or Wool
- Fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester or Spandex
- Surfaces like Acrylic Plastic, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Tile, Enamel, Glass, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Wallcovering
- Flooring such as Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum or Vinyl Tile
- Stone surfaces such as Bluestone, Ceramic, Concrete, Glass, Granite, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate or Terrazzo
- Brick
- Grout
- Leather or Suede
- Wood