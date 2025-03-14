How to Get Nail Polish out of Clothes: 6 Steps for Stain Removal

By: Mack Hayden  |  Mar 14, 2025
Keep the polish on your nails and off your jeans. Mariia Demchenko / Getty Images

Spilling nail polish on your favorite outfit can feel like a disaster, but don't panic! Whether it's a fresh nail polish spill or dried nail polish, the right approach can help lift the stain without ruining your clothes.

You can learn how to get nail polish out of clothes with just a few simple household items. That way, your nail polish bottle will be a source of joy instead of a trigger for anxiety.

The key to successful nail polish stain removal is acting quickly and using the right method for the type of fabric. While delicate fabrics require extra care, you can treat most stains with nail polish remover, rubbing alcohol or even dish soap. Follow these steps to treat nail polish stains effectively.

Contents
  1. Step 1: Remove Excess Nail Polish
  2. Step 2: Choose a Nail Polish Remover
  3. Step 3: Blot the Stain
  4. Step 4: Wash With Dish Soap
  5. Step 5: Launder as Usual
  6. Step 6: Repeat if Necessary

Step 1: Remove Excess Nail Polish

If the fingernail polish is still wet, use a paper towel to blot away the excess nail polish gently. Avoid rubbing, as this can spread the stain further into the fabric. For dried nail polish, use a dull knife or spoon to scrape off as much as possible before treating the stain.

Step 2: Choose a Nail Polish Remover

Check the fabric care label before using nail polish remover, as some materials, especially delicate fabrics, can be damaged by acetone. If the fabric is safe, apply a small amount of nail polish remover to a clean cloth and gently dab the stain.

For an alternative, rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide can also help remove nail polish stains.

Step 3: Blot the Stain

Place a paper towel underneath the stained fabric to prevent the polish from transferring to another surface. Continue dabbing the stain with the remover until the color lifts. Change the paper towel as needed to absorb the loosened polish.

Step 4: Wash With Dish Soap

Once most of the stain is gone, apply a few drops of dish soap to the area and gently rub it in with your fingers or a soft cloth. Rinse the fabric under cold water to remove any remaining residue. This step helps break down any lingering polish and prevents discoloration.

Step 5: Launder as Usual

After treating the stain, wash the garment as directed on the care label. Use the warmest water safe for the fabric to help remove any leftover traces of polish. Check the stain before drying, as heat can set any remaining nail polish into the fabric.

Step 6: Repeat if Necessary

For stubborn nail polish stains, repeat the process using a different stain remover like hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol. Let the fabric air dry to ensure the stain is completely gone before using a dryer. This extra step ensures your clothes come out looking fresh and stain-free.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

