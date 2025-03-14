How to Get Nail Polish out of Clothes: 6 Steps for Stain Removal

" " Keep the polish on your nails and off your jeans. Mariia Demchenko / Getty Images

Spilling nail polish on your favorite outfit can feel like a disaster, but don't panic! Whether it's a fresh nail polish spill or dried nail polish, the right approach can help lift the stain without ruining your clothes.

You can learn how to get nail polish out of clothes with just a few simple household items. That way, your nail polish bottle will be a source of joy instead of a trigger for anxiety.

The key to successful nail polish stain removal is acting quickly and using the right method for the type of fabric. While delicate fabrics require extra care, you can treat most stains with nail polish remover, rubbing alcohol or even dish soap. Follow these steps to treat nail polish stains effectively.