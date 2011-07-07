He's your best friend, but Sparky just peed all over the carpet! Dog urine doesn't just stain your carpet, it can leave a foul odor behind and permanently ruin your carpet. Don't panic, you may be able to save your carpet. The trick is to quickly clean up the stain as soon as you notice it [source: Hinckley]. Here's how to get rid of dog urine in carpet:

Blot up as much of the urine as you can with plain white paper towels. Spray the affected area with a solution of one tablespoon clear household ammonia and half a cup of water . This will help remove the urine and neutralize the odor. Mix one teaspoon of bleach-free, lanolin-free liquid washing detergent with one cup of lukewarm water. Pour this solution over the dirty area and then blot up the moisture with more paper towels. Repeat this procedure as long as it appears to help treat the stain. Lightly treat the area with a solution of one cup white vinegar and two cups water, then blot dry [source: Hilton ]. Spray the area with some clean tap water. Lay a thick pad of paper towels over the stained area and place a heavy object on top to weigh it down. This will help absorb all the moisture from the carpet. Moisten any residual stain with 3 percent hydrogen peroxide. Let the hydrogen peroxide sit for an hour. Blot and repeat until the stain disappears [source: FabricLink ].