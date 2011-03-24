" " The only good cockroach in a dead cockroach. PansLaos/Getty Images

Water bug is a name given to a wide range of insects, including cockroaches. Because these bugs can contaminate your food and cause health problems, it is imperative to control them as soon as you realize you have a home infestation. Read the tips listed below and learn how to get rid of water bugs on your own.

Cockroach bait : Using bait is a common and effective method to eliminate water bugs. The pests are tricked into gathering the bait and taking it back to their nest. Thus, the infestation is eliminated at the source. This method doesn't require direct contact with the poison. There's no need to cover your food or kitchen utensils, because the insecticide is contained in a box.

Boric acid : Sprinkling boric acid may be the most effective solution to water bug infestations. In order to attract the insects, sprinkle a very thin layer of powder near the cockroach nest. The insects will walk over the powder and the acid will be ingested through their legs and antennae. Make sure not to sprinkle a thick layer of powder because cockroaches tend to ignore heavy piles of powder.

Baking soda and powdered sugar: For a more natural approach to pest control, sprinkle a mixture of equal parts baking soda and powdered sugar in the target area.

Once you've successfully treated a water bug infestation, take the following steps to prevent future infestations.