Lawn care is important in maintaining a beautiful home. Learn everything you need to know about lawn care, from sprinklers to composting to planting a lawn.

Why You Should Stop Raking Fall Leaves, Stat!

Stop bagging those leaves and putting them curbside to be hauled off to the landfill. There's a better way — for your lawn and the environment.

By Patty Rasmussen Nov 6, 2019 Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
Is Artificial Turf the Lawn of the Future?

And what happens if your dog pees on it?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Jul 22, 2019 Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
Popping a Lawn Bubble Is Like Popping a Zit

You've probably never seen one, but it looks like a waterbed in your yard. And trust us, if you do see one, you'll have an impulse to pop it.

By John Perritano Jun 18, 2019 Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
Yours, Mine or Ours? Leaf Blowing and the Law

Whether you like to pile them up and jump in with abandon or rue the time of year when they fall, leaves are at the center of a heated debate.

By Laurie L. Dove Nov 22, 2017 Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
Phallus Impudicus: The Nastiest Mushroom Ever?

Don't be alarmed if you find a few of these funky mushrooms popping up in your yard right when the weather turns cool and wet.

By Shaun Chavis Oct 25, 2017 Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
10 Things You Should Never Do to Your Lawn

It's getting close to springtime in the Northern Hemisphere. Before you rev up your mower for the first cut of the season, learn (or relearn) what not to do to your lawn. You can thank us later.

By John Perritano Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
5 Tips on Eco-friendly Lawn Care

Are you landscaping methods hurting the environment? Keep reading to discover new tips and tricks on eco-friendly lawn care.

By Josh Briggs Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
10 Green Lawns Without a Blade of Grass

Sure, a lush expanse of grassy turf is a pretty sight. But it requires a lot of water and harmful fertilizers. Is there a way to have a gorgeous lawn without all that needy grass?

By Clint Pumphrey Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How does drip irrigation work?

Unlike traditional surface irrigation techniques, drip irrigation provides water directly to the roots of plants. You can learn more about drip irrigation from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How do riding mowers work?

Riding mowers are ideal for larger lawns -- anything over half an acre. You can learn more about riding mowers from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How to Bag Autumn Leaves

It's autumn. The leaves are turning colors and falling, and it's time to start bagging those leaves! Learn how to make bagging autumn leaves easier in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
5 Spring Lawn Care Tips

The sun is warm, the breeze is cool and the steady hum of lawnmowers fills the air. It's time to make your grass look picture perfect.

By Clint Pumphrey Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How Lawn and Garden Vacuums Work

Long a tool of professional landscaping companies, lawn and garden vacuums are slowly encroaching on leaf blowers as the yard cleanup tool of choice. How do these machines suck up your lawn's dead leaves?

By Tristin Hopper Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How Lawn Edging Works

You've mowed, weeded and raked your yard for hours -- but you're not done with your lawn just yet. If you don't pay attention to your lawn's edges, your yard will look a little sloppy. If you're still clueless, we'll show your how to edge your lawn -- or hire someone to do it for you.

By Stephanie Watson Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How Lawn Dethatching Works

It may be time to dethatch your lawn, but you'd never know it unless you know what to look for. You'd better find out, though -- it could make the difference between a healthy and decaying lawn.

By Linda C. Brinson Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How to Kill Dandelions

You've found some dandelions in your garden, and would like to kill them before they overtake the whole area.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How to Get Rid of Chiggers

Chiggers can turn a fun day in the country into an itchy disaster.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How to Get Rid of Water Bugs

When you want to get rid of the water bugs in your home, don't call a pest-control service.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How to Get Rid of Box Elder Bugs

If box elder bugs have taken up residence in your home, there's no need to call an exterminator.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How to Kill Stinkbugs In the Garden

You can kill stinkbugs in your garden with insecticides, nicotine water or soapy water, or have predators do the job for you.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
How should you apply fertilizer to your lawn?

You can't just apply fertilizer to your lawn any old way, whenever you want.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
Should you buy a reel mower?

As people have become increasingly environmentally conscious, the eco-friendly reel mower has once again become popular. You can learn more about the reel mower from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
What grass should you plant in your yard?

Factors, such as climate, watering, fertilizing and other maintenance-related tasks, go into deciding which grass to plant in a yard.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
What type of grass is used on putting greens?

If you’ve always wanted to have a lawn that looks like something you’d see on an elegant golf course, bent grass is for you.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care
What type of grass do horses eat?

Horses need grass, both to play on and to eat, so what sort of grass is best?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Lawn & Garden / Lawn Care

