How to Get Sap Out of Clothes: Step-by-step Instructions

By: Mack Hayden  |  Oct 31, 2024
If you've ever gotten this sticky substance on your hands or clothes, you know the feeling of desperately wanting to find out what will dissolve pine tree sap. Virginie Vaes / Getty Images

Ah, tree sap: the ultimate sticky situation. Whether it's from a hike through the woods or after decorating a Christmas tree, tree sap can cling to your clothes like a magnet. Learning how to get sap out of clothes is essential, especially if you live or work near an area with a lot of trees.

The secret to breaking down those tree sap stains lies in finding something strong enough to quickly get tree sap out of your clothes. Certain solvents, like rubbing alcohol and nail polish remover, are your best friends here, as they effectively dissolve sticky sap on contact.

With the right approach, you can remove tree sap and have your clothes looking fresh in no time — no more worrying about that stubborn sap stain that just won't let go!

Contents
  1. Step-by-Step Instructions for Removing Tree Sap
  2. 3 Alternative Hacks to Remove Tree Sap
  3. How to Prevent Sap Stains
  4. Why Does Tree Sap Stick So Well?

Step-by-Step Instructions for Removing Tree Sap

A new tree sap stain can be an annoyance, but it's relatively easy to get the mess out of your clothes. Follow these steps to remove sap from any of your clothes.

1. Freeze the Sap

Before you reach for any stain remover, start by freezing the tree sap. (This might sound odd, but it works!) Place your clothes in a plastic bag and toss them in the freezer for a few hours.

Once the sap hardens, use a dull knife or a butter knife to gently scrape off as much of the excess tree sap as you can. This helps remove the bulk of the sticky stuff without spreading it further.

2. Apply a Powerful Solvent

Now, to tackle the remaining sticky sap, you'll need a solvent like rubbing alcohol or nail polish remover. These are both effective at dissolving the sap's sticky grip. Isopropyl alcohol will help you quickly dissolve pine sap in particular.

Dab the rubbing alcohol on a cotton ball and apply it directly to the sap stain. This will break down the sap's grip on the fibers.

3. Scrub and Blot

Once the alcohol breaks down the sap, gently rub the area with a paper towel or cloth. Avoid scrubbing too hard, as you don't want to damage the fabric.

For tough spots, try using a bit of baking soda with the alcohol to create a mild abrasive paste. If the sap is still hanging on, don't worry; it's about to meet its match.

4. Pre-treat With Dish Soap

After you've removed most of the sap, it's time to give the stained area a little extra love. Apply a small amount of dish soap or laundry detergent directly to the sap stain and let it sit for about 10 minutes. This helps lift the final bits of the sap and prepare the clothing for washing.

5. Wash as Usual

Now that you've done the heavy lifting, it's time to wash the clothing in hot water (if the fabric allows). Make sure to check the sap stain before tossing the clothing into the dryer, as heat can set the stain.

If the stain is not longer visible, you're good to go! If there's still a faint residue, repeat the steps above before drying.

3 Alternative Hacks to Remove Tree Sap

While rubbing alcohol and nail polish remover are tried-and-true, you'll find that more than one method dissolves sticky sap. These tips will be especially helpful if you're in a pinch and need a quick solution.

1. Hand Sanitizer

Believe it or not, that bottle of hand sanitizer in your bag can be a sap-fighting hero. The alcohol content in hand sanitizer can dissolve sticky sap quickly.

Just apply a dab to the sap stain and gently rub it in. Let it sit for a few minutes before blotting it away.

2. Cooking Oil

For those who prefer natural options, cooking oil or baby oil can also work wonders on tree sap stains. Oils help break down the sticky substance by loosening its grip on your fabric.

Massage a small amount of oil into the sap and then blot it away with a paper towel. Follow up with a good pre-wash using dish soap to prevent any greasy residue.

3. Ice Cubes

If freezing the whole piece of clothing isn't an option, grab an ice cube. Simply rub it on the sap stain to harden the sticky substance. Once solid, gently scrape off the excess sap with a butter knife.

How to Prevent Sap Stains

You might be asking yourself, "Can I prevent sap stains altogether?" While you can't always avoid tree sap, there are ways to minimize the risk of getting it on your clothes — especially during activities like picking out a Christmas tree or spending time in the woods.

1. Dress for the Occasion

If you're heading into a pine tree forest or doing some outdoor activities around trees, wear older clothes or opt for materials that are easier to clean, like nylon or polyester. These fabrics are less porous than cotton and tend to repel sap better.

2. Use a Protective Layer

Throwing on an apron or protective outer layer (think: an old jacket) when you're cutting down or decorating a Christmas tree is a great way to avoid tree sap stains. This extra layer can take the brunt of the sap and keep your good clothes free from sticky spots.

3. Carry a Solution With You

Whether you're on a camping trip or at a family gathering around the Christmas tree, carrying a small bottle of rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer can save you from a sap disaster. These portable products allow you to deal with sticky situations as soon as they happen, preventing the sap from setting into the fabric.

Why Does Tree Sap Stick So Well?

Sap, especially pine tree sap, is essentially a sticky substance made up of water, sugars and other natural compounds. When it's exposed to air, it hardens and becomes even more adhesive.

This stickiness helps trees heal and seal wounds — but it also makes for one tough sap stain to remove from clothing.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

