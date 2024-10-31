How to Get Sap Out of Clothes: Step-by-step Instructions

A new tree sap stain can be an annoyance, but it's relatively easy to get the mess out of your clothes. Follow these steps to remove sap from any of your clothes.

1. Freeze the Sap

Before you reach for any stain remover, start by freezing the tree sap. (This might sound odd, but it works!) Place your clothes in a plastic bag and toss them in the freezer for a few hours.

Once the sap hardens, use a dull knife or a butter knife to gently scrape off as much of the excess tree sap as you can. This helps remove the bulk of the sticky stuff without spreading it further.

2. Apply a Powerful Solvent

Now, to tackle the remaining sticky sap, you'll need a solvent like rubbing alcohol or nail polish remover. These are both effective at dissolving the sap's sticky grip. Isopropyl alcohol will help you quickly dissolve pine sap in particular.

Dab the rubbing alcohol on a cotton ball and apply it directly to the sap stain. This will break down the sap's grip on the fibers.

3. Scrub and Blot

Once the alcohol breaks down the sap, gently rub the area with a paper towel or cloth. Avoid scrubbing too hard, as you don't want to damage the fabric.

For tough spots, try using a bit of baking soda with the alcohol to create a mild abrasive paste. If the sap is still hanging on, don't worry; it's about to meet its match.

4. Pre-treat With Dish Soap

After you've removed most of the sap, it's time to give the stained area a little extra love. Apply a small amount of dish soap or laundry detergent directly to the sap stain and let it sit for about 10 minutes. This helps lift the final bits of the sap and prepare the clothing for washing.

5. Wash as Usual

Now that you've done the heavy lifting, it's time to wash the clothing in hot water (if the fabric allows). Make sure to check the sap stain before tossing the clothing into the dryer, as heat can set the stain.

If the stain is not longer visible, you're good to go! If there's still a faint residue, repeat the steps above before drying.