How to Grow a Buckeye Tree

Whether you are an Ohio native -- the buckeye is the state tree -- or just a fan of this beautiful tree, buckeye trees are decorative additions to any yard or garden. With full foliage, colorful fruits and blooms, the buckeye tree is a favorite amongst gardeners. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can grow a buckeye tree in your garden.
- Visit your local garden center or ask a friend with a blooming buckeye tree for some fruit. The buckeye tree ripens in the fall, so the best seeds can be harvested in late September and early October. Be sure to plant your seeds soon after harvesting them [source: Jones].
- Loosen the soil in the area where you want to plant the tree. The loose soil should be approximately 10 inches (25 centimeters) deep so that the tree can plant secure roots in the ground. It's important to rid the loose soil of any twigs or branches that could hinder the tree's growth.
- Plant the seeds 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) deep in the soil. You should plant double the amount of trees that you want to grow as the seeds have a 50 percent germination rate [source: DNR].
- Water the site often, so that the soil is moist but not wet. You can ensure that the deeply plants roots receive water by laying a hose near the tree and allowing the water to trickle deep into the soil. Eventually green shoots should start to sprout from the ground. Allow the healthy ones to grow and weed out the smaller seedlings.
- Once your tree has begun to grow, fertilize it lightly about once a month with a balanced fertilizer. Continue to water the tree, but not as generously. At this stage, just water your tree enough to keep the soil moist [source: DNR].
Advertisement