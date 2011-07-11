How to Hook Up a Water Line to a Refrigerator

Shut off the water supply.

Locate the cold water source closest to the refrigerator. You'll want to use water lines that are already in place if possible, rather than attempting to install new pipes.

Drill a hole either through the cabinet wall separating the space under the sink and the refrigerator or in the basement ceiling up to the refrigerator. Thread copper tubing through the hole you just drilled.

Attach one end of the copper tubing to the refrigerator's water pipe, using a nut and ferrule. Important: Make sure you leave extra tubing coiled behind the refrigerator, so you can move the refrigerator when necessary.

Cut the cold water line under the sink or in the basement and attach a copper T-fitting.

Attach a water valve to the T-fitting. This will control the water flow and water pressure to the refrigerator. Be sure to put a gasket seal between the valve and the T-fitting. Attach the free end of the copper tubing to the valve. Now the refrigerator is connected.

Clamp any tubing inside the cabinets along the back of the cabinets, to keep it in place.