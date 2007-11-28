Advertisement
Kitchen appliances make your life easier. Take a look inside the kitchen appliances you use all the time and learn how they work, from refrigerators to garbage disposals.
Advertisement
The pressure cooker has been around for years, but its pride of place in the kitchen is being usurped by the new kid in town, the Instant Pot. So, what is the difference?
One study showed gas stoves had pollutant levels exceeding limits for outdoor pollution, so don't save the kitchen fan only for when you've let the bacon burn.
Sure you can shove your food on any shelf in the fridge it will fit on. But stacking it the right way will help the food last longer.
It may seem like this appliance gets a bath every time it's used but that doesn't mean it wouldn't benefit from some extra TLC.
Why use a dishwasher if you have to "clean" your dishes first?
The microwave oven is a ubiquitous appliance in kitchens today, but don't we all have that one holdout friend who still refuses to own one?
Good news: You don't have waste time pre-rinsing before you stack your dishes.
Lots of turkeys sold in the United States come with a cool little piece of technology — the pop-up timer. But how do they know when the turkey is done?
Ever wish your fridge could give you suggestions on what to eat when you're indecisive or add a soundtrack to your breakfast? HowStuffWorks saw that and more at CES 2016.
Getting your oven dirty is easy. Getting it clean again is another matter entirely. Self-cleaning ovens sound good, but do they really work as well as their makers promise?
Despite the conveniences of modern kitchen appliances, some homeowners are opting for a more minimalist, retro style. Is mid-century back in fashion?
A toaster oven is just a toaster oven, right? When it comes to kitchen appliances, chances are you aren't using them to their full potential.
A lion in the kitchen, an all-in-one food processor does the job of several hands and utensils in a lot less time. Here's a quick guide to this powerful appliance.
Ovens have come a long way and can now do chores to make your life easier. But what to look for really depends on how you cook.
Your oven is probably one of the most used appliances in your kitchen, and now, it can do so much more for you. So, if you're in the market, check out these features.
Here are a few ideas to help you give your old wooden furniture a facelift. Learn more about these 5 ways to give your old wooden furniture a new life.
Most of us don't like washing dishes. Even if you're just rinsing them in preparation for the dishwasher, it can still be an annoying chore. But are there some machines that will do all the work for you?
Measuring for a refrigerator takes a little bit of skill and foresight. Lucky for you, we have all you need to know right here.
You've seen them on the TV cooking shows or in your chic friend's house, but the benefits of French Door Refrigerators go beyond just looks.
Stainless steel is one of the most popular appliance materials on the market thanks to its ease of care. But what happens if you accidentally scratch your appliance? Read on to learn what to do.
So your fridge keeps your food cold. Big deal. Add these five accessories to make it really work for you.
Need extra space to store all your farmer's market produce and endless cupcakes? Perhaps you should consider a freezerless fridge.
Dishwashers are great, but they take up a lot of space. Those with ultra-cramped kitchens shouldn't give up hope, however. Portable dishwashers can save room and clean your dishes, too!
Does your dishwasher stick out like a sore thumb? Well, it doesn't have to. Use one of these creative solutions to hide your kitchen's workhorse.
Mixers are time- and labor-saving tools for mixing batter, dough and whipped cream. But with attachments, they become powerful, multipurpose kitchen engines. See what accessories we've found to be indispensable.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
What Are Single-use Plastics and Should They Be Banned?
January 28, 2020
Who Put the Baby in the King Cake?
January 28, 2020
Mongoose vs. Cobra: Who'd Win In a Grudge Match?
January 28, 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement