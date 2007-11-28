Home & Garden
Kitchen appliances make your life easier. Take a look inside the kitchen appliances you use all the time and learn how they work, from refrigerators to garbage disposals.

What's the Difference Between a Pressure Cooker and an Instant Pot?

The pressure cooker has been around for years, but its pride of place in the kitchen is being usurped by the new kid in town, the Instant Pot. So, what is the difference?

By Jeremy Glass Nov 27, 2019 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
Time to Vent: Why You Need to Turn on the Kitchen Exhaust Fan

One study showed gas stoves had pollutant levels exceeding limits for outdoor pollution, so don't save the kitchen fan only for when you've let the bacon burn.

By Nathan Chandler Jul 9, 2019 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
How to Organize Your Refrigerator Shelf by Shelf

Sure you can shove your food on any shelf in the fridge it will fit on. But stacking it the right way will help the food last longer.

By Alia Hoyt May 9, 2019 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
Dishwashers Need Cleaning Too!

It may seem like this appliance gets a bath every time it's used but that doesn't mean it wouldn't benefit from some extra TLC.

By Alia Hoyt Aug 29, 2018 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
What Gets Your Dishes Cleaner: You or Your Dishwasher?

Why use a dishwasher if you have to "clean" your dishes first?

By John Perritano May 10, 2018 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
5 Reasons People Still Refuse to Own a Microwave Oven

The microwave oven is a ubiquitous appliance in kitchens today, but don't we all have that one holdout friend who still refuses to own one?

By Jesslyn Shields May 10, 2018 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
What’s the Best Way to Load a Dishwasher?

Good news: You don't have waste time pre-rinsing before you stack your dishes.

By Alia Hoyt Jan 19, 2018 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
How Pop-Up Turkey Timers Work

Lots of turkeys sold in the United States come with a cool little piece of technology — the pop-up timer. But how do they know when the turkey is done?

By Marshall Brain Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
Is the Smart Kitchen Finally Smart?

Ever wish your fridge could give you suggestions on what to eat when you're indecisive or add a soundtrack to your breakfast? HowStuffWorks saw that and more at CES 2016.

By Jonathan Strickland Feb 4, 2016 Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
How Self-cleaning Ovens Work

Getting your oven dirty is easy. Getting it clean again is another matter entirely. Self-cleaning ovens sound good, but do they really work as well as their makers promise?

By John Kelly Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
Are retro kitchens making a comeback?

Despite the conveniences of modern kitchen appliances, some homeowners are opting for a more minimalist, retro style. Is mid-century back in fashion?

By Jane McGrath Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
How can I get the most out of my kitchen appliances?

A toaster oven is just a toaster oven, right? When it comes to kitchen appliances, chances are you aren't using them to their full potential.

By Laurie L. Dove Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
How All-in-one Food Processors Work

A lion in the kitchen, an all-in-one food processor does the job of several hands and utensils in a lot less time. Here's a quick guide to this powerful appliance.

By Chris Opfer Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
5 Reasons to Look Inside an Oven Before You Buy It

Ovens have come a long way and can now do chores to make your life easier. But what to look for really depends on how you cook.

By Sara Elliott Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
5 Features to Look for When You're Buying an Oven

Your oven is probably one of the most used appliances in your kitchen, and now, it can do so much more for you. So, if you're in the market, check out these features.

By Sara Elliott Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
5 Ways to Fill Your Freezer for Efficiency

Here are a few ideas to help you give your old wooden furniture a facelift. Learn more about these 5 ways to give your old wooden furniture a new life.

By Craftster.org ,Contributor Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
Dishwasher Sizes and Styles

Most of us don't like washing dishes. Even if you're just rinsing them in preparation for the dishwasher, it can still be an annoying chore. But are there some machines that will do all the work for you?

By Jill Jaracz Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
Refrigerator Dimensions and Counter Depth

Measuring for a refrigerator takes a little bit of skill and foresight. Lucky for you, we have all you need to know right here.

By Sarah Alban Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
5 Benefits of French Door Refrigerators

You've seen them on the TV cooking shows or in your chic friend's house, but the benefits of French Door Refrigerators go beyond just looks.

By Caitlin Uttley Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
How to Remove Scratches From Stainless Steel Appliances

Stainless steel is one of the most popular appliance materials on the market thanks to its ease of care. But what happens if you accidentally scratch your appliance? Read on to learn what to do.

By Stefani Newman Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
5 Useful Refrigerator Parts and Accessories

So your fridge keeps your food cold. Big deal. Add these five accessories to make it really work for you.

By Danielle Fisher Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
5 Reasons to Buy a Freezerless Refrigerator

Need extra space to store all your farmer's market produce and endless cupcakes? Perhaps you should consider a freezerless fridge.

By Debra Ronca Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
How can portable dishwashers improve small kitchens?

Dishwashers are great, but they take up a lot of space. Those with ultra-cramped kitchens shouldn't give up hope, however. Portable dishwashers can save room and clean your dishes, too!

By Amy Feinstein Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
5 Creative Solutions in Hiding Your Dishwasher's Front Door

Does your dishwasher stick out like a sore thumb? Well, it doesn't have to. Use one of these creative solutions to hide your kitchen's workhorse.

By Emilie Sennebogen Appliances / Kitchen Appliances
5 Must-have Accessories for Your Bowl Mixer

Mixers are time- and labor-saving tools for mixing batter, dough and whipped cream. But with attachments, they become powerful, multipurpose kitchen engines. See what accessories we've found to be indispensable.

By Heather Kolich Appliances / Kitchen Appliances

