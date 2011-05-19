How to Install a Chain Link Fence

Chain link fences can both keep things in your yard and keep things out. Installing a chain link fence is a project that takes a little bit of skill and some hard work. Following these instructions will help you install a chain link fence.

Plan the fence. Set up your fence inside your property lines, and decide where it will sit and how big it will be [source: Lowes]. Set up the posts. Dig holes 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) in diameter and 30 inches (75 centimeters) deep. The holes can be between 8 and 10 feet (2.4 and 3 meters) apart. Fill the holes with concrete and then insert the posts in the wet cement. Make sure the posts are centered and straight. Corner posts should be at least 3 inches (7.5 centimeters) higher out of the ground than the line posts [source: Hoover Fence]. Attach the fittings. After the concrete hardens, slide tension bands and rail end bands on the corner posts with the long flat surface of the bands facing out [source: Lowes]. Install the top rails. Place line-post tops on each post. Start at a corner post and slide the top rail through the post tops for the length of the fence. Tighten the rail end bands to the top rail. Repeat this procedure for all sides of the fence [source: Lowes]. Run a tension wire. Attach a tension wire to the bottom rail end band of one corner post. Stretch the wire across the length of the fence. Repeat this procedure for all sides of the fence [source: Lowes]. Hang the chain link. Unroll the chain link fabric. Slide a tension bar through the first row of chain link diamonds. Connect the tension bar to the tension bands on one of the corner posts. Stretch the chain link fabric across to the opposite corner post. Slide another tension bar through the last row of chain link diamonds and fasten it to the tension bands on that post. Repeat this procedure for all sides of the fence [source: Lowes]. Secure with fence ties Use fence ties along the top rail and line posts to keep the chain link fabric flat and secure [source: Lowes].