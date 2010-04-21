Advertisement
Outdoor living includes swimming pools, solar yard lights, bug zappers and more. Learn all about outdoor living and how to enjoy your backyard.
Between their survival skills and their natural intelligence, rats have been outsmarting us for centuries. But since they carry a lot of diseases, we'd really like to be rid of them. An expert tell us the best ways.
Get your plants out of the garden and onto your table with these simple recipes that make the most of fresh fruits, herbs, and vegetables.
When youÃ¢â‚¬â„¢re planning your next garden, get inspired by these classic styles.
Create a garden thatÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s a feast of the senses.
A wonderful garden is just a few steps away.
Create a garden that is both beautiful and full of tasty treats.
Keep your home bug-free this summer in three simple steps.
Household pests are not only a nuisance but can also cause damage to your home.
By the time you see these insects, they may have already made themselves Ã¢â‚¬â€œ and their extended families Ã¢â‚¬â€œ at home in your house.
Keep bees, flies, and more away from your backyard outings with these simple ways of controlling pests.
Take homesteading to the next level by building your own chicken coop using one of these unique plans.
Adding a waterfall to your backyard is an easy do-it-yourself project that makes a big impact.
No matter how big your backyard is, thereÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s a water feature thatÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s right for you.
Make your outdoor areas as comfortable as your indoor rooms for added living space.
Cozy up by an outdoor fire thatÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s also an eye-catching addition to your backyard landscaping.
Making the most of your backyard can feel almost like adding a whole new room onto your house – only in this case, the room is shadier, breezier, and – in the daytime, at least – brighter than any of your inside spaces. But taking your yard from bori ...
An influx of mosquitoes can turn your backyard into a big problem. HereÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s how to take care of them.
Make your outdoor space a relaxing, tropical oasis no matter where you live.
There's something very luxurious about standing beneath a cool shower in the hot sun. Why not add this feature to your own backyard?
Without regular maintenance, a deck can decay, grow mold, weaken and literally fall apart. Enter the ritual of cleaning, stripping and staining that keeps your deck in tip-top shape.
Deck fireplaces are "hot" outdoor accessories! We've five tips for installing one of these fireplaces on your personal patio.
In the summer, it's only fitting to invite your friends and family over for a bash on your deck. But to keep it in party-ready mode, you have to take care of it.
Hot tubs are ideal for lounging with a drink or relaxing with your partner. But there are several things you need to know before you buy.
Once a rare luxury, the home sauna has been picking up in popularity. But it's still important to choose a sauna that fits your price range, needs and building codes.
Summertime is all about getting as much sun and fun as possible -- and what easier place to get both than your own backyard? Here are some things that could make your summer patio that much brighter this year.
