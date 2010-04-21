Home & Garden
Outdoor living includes swimming pools, solar yard lights, bug zappers and more. Learn all about outdoor living and how to enjoy your backyard.

Learn More

How to Get Rid of Rats

Between their survival skills and their natural intelligence, rats have been outsmarting us for centuries. But since they carry a lot of diseases, we'd really like to be rid of them. An expert tell us the best ways.

By Nathan Chandler Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
From Garden to Table: Recipes from Your Backyard

Get your plants out of the garden and onto your table with these simple recipes that make the most of fresh fruits, herbs, and vegetables.

By Blythe Copeland Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
English vs. French vs. Japanese: An International Garden Primer

When youÃ¢â‚¬â„¢re planning your next garden, get inspired by these classic styles.

Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
5 Tips for Planting a Fragrant Garden

Create a garden thatÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s a feast of the senses.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
Quick Fixes to Make Your Garden Great

A wonderful garden is just a few steps away.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
The Best Plants for Edible Gardens

Create a garden that is both beautiful and full of tasty treats.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
How to Bug-Proof Your Home

Keep your home bug-free this summer in three simple steps.

By Blythe Copeland Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
5 Most Common Household Pests and How to Control Them

Household pests are not only a nuisance but can also cause damage to your home.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
Signs You Have an Infestation

By the time you see these insects, they may have already made themselves Ã¢â‚¬â€œ and their extended families Ã¢â‚¬â€œ at home in your house.

By Blythe Copeland Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
How to Control Backyard Bugs

Keep bees, flies, and more away from your backyard outings with these simple ways of controlling pests.

By Blythe Copeland Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
5 Interesting Chicken Coop Plans

Take homesteading to the next level by building your own chicken coop using one of these unique plans.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
How to Build a Backyard Waterfall

Adding a waterfall to your backyard is an easy do-it-yourself project that makes a big impact.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
How to Improve Your Backyard with Water Features

No matter how big your backyard is, thereÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s a water feature thatÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s right for you.

By Blythe Copeland Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
Cozy Touches for Outdoor Spaces

Make your outdoor areas as comfortable as your indoor rooms for added living space.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
5 Chic Fire Pit Ideas

Cozy up by an outdoor fire thatÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s also an eye-catching addition to your backyard landscaping.

By Blythe Copeland Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
Cool Backyard Design Ideas on a Budget

Making the most of your backyard can feel almost like adding a whole new room onto your house – only in this case, the room is shadier, breezier, and – in the daytime, at least – brighter than any of your inside spaces. But taking your yard from bori ...

Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
4 Tips for Backyard Mosquito Control

An influx of mosquitoes can turn your backyard into a big problem. HereÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s how to take care of them.

By Blythe Copeland Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
5 Tips for Creating a Tropical Backyard

Make your outdoor space a relaxing, tropical oasis no matter where you live.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
Designing and Installing a Backyard Shower

There's something very luxurious about standing beneath a cool shower in the hot sun. Why not add this feature to your own backyard?

By Denise Harrison Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
How to Stain Your Deck

Without regular maintenance, a deck can decay, grow mold, weaken and literally fall apart. Enter the ritual of cleaning, stripping and staining that keeps your deck in tip-top shape.

By Julia Layton Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
5 Tips to Install a Fireplace on Your Deck

Deck fireplaces are "hot" outdoor accessories! We've five tips for installing one of these fireplaces on your personal patio.

By Alia Hoyt Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
5 Ways to Protect Your Deck From Summer Parties

In the summer, it's only fitting to invite your friends and family over for a bash on your deck. But to keep it in party-ready mode, you have to take care of it.

By Emilie Sennebogen Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
5 Tips to Select a Hot Tub

Hot tubs are ideal for lounging with a drink or relaxing with your partner. But there are several things you need to know before you buy.

By Terri Briseno Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
5 Tips to Select an Outdoor Sauna

Once a rare luxury, the home sauna has been picking up in popularity. But it's still important to choose a sauna that fits your price range, needs and building codes.

By Julia Layton Home Improvement / Outdoor Living
5 Helpful Outdoor Living Products

Summertime is all about getting as much sun and fun as possible -- and what easier place to get both than your own backyard? Here are some things that could make your summer patio that much brighter this year.

By Marie Willsey Home Improvement / Outdoor Living

