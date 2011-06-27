In recent years, maggots have gained popularity in the medical field, being used to clean wounds and kill bacteria [source: Handwerk]. However, outside of the lab, maggots are not usually welcome critters. You might find them infecting your fruit and vegetable crops or eating your disposed waste. Read the tips listed below to learn how to kill maggots and keep your home and garden pest free.

Spray insecticide There is nothing more disappointing than finding maggots and other pests ruining your crops. Spray insecticide to ensure that your crops are free of maggots and larvae. Before using any chemicals, always carefully read the label [source: There is nothing more disappointing than finding maggots and other pests ruining your crops. Spray insecticide to ensure that your crops are free of maggots and larvae. Before using any chemicals, always carefully read the label [source: Hoffman ]. Be sure to wear gloves and wash your hands immediately after using chemicals.

Sprinkle diatomaceous earth For an organic solution to pest control, sprinkle this ground rock powder on maggots living in your garbage [source: City of Hamilton]. Your local garden center or nursery should carry diatomaceous earth.

Pour boiling water on the maggots Boiling Boiling water is a simple way to get rid of maggots. Just pour the hot water on the creatures and they will die instantly [source: Torfaen County Borough]. Keep in mind that there may be infestations you can't see, so pour water on any area that may be infested.

Cover the maggots with lime, salt or vinegar If you find a maggot infestation in your garbage bin, cover the maggots in lime, salt or vinegar to kill them. Cleaning your garbage bin with a water and vinegar solution can help prevent future infestations. You can also sprinkle rock salt on the rim of your garbage bin as a form of pest control [source: Torfaen County Borough].

Sprinkle baking soda Baking soda won't kill the maggots, but once you've gotten rid of an infestation, baking soda will eliminate their odor [source: City of Hamilton].