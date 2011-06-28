How to Make Appliances Last Longer

Maintaining a home is expensive, and spending money fixing or replacing broken appliances is frustrating. Of course appliances have a life expectancy, but yours may not be lasting as long as they could [source: Bradford]. Read the tips listed below to make sure you're getting the most out of your household appliances.

Gas ranges Check the burners on your gas range regularly. A steady blue flame means your range is working efficiently. A yellow or orange flame means the burner needs to be cleaned [source: PCRA]. You can clean out any debris or soot by poking a needle into the pilot hole of each burner.

Refrigerators Clean the outside of your refrigerator regularly. Vacuuming the condenser coil three to four times a year will help your fridge stay colder and save you money on your electricity bills. Try not to overload your fridge or to open it too often. The more it's overloaded and the more often the door is opened, the harder it is for the fridge to maintain a proper temperature.

Dishwashers Keep your dishwasher's filter free of food pieces and soap buildup [source: CDT].

Microwaves Keep your microwave clean. Wipe up any spills with soap and water, and then allow the surface to dry. You can remove persistent odors by putting a few teaspoons of baking soda in a cup of water and cooking the mixture on high for five minutes [source: Hints from Heloise]. Keeping your microwave clean can add years to its life.

Keeping your appliances clean is the best way to help them last longer.

