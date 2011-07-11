How to Make a Butterfly Feeder

Colorful butterflies are not only beautiful to look at, but also aide in the pollination of flowers. If you want to attract butterflies to your garden, you will have to provide them with food and perhaps a place for them to lay their eggs. Plant flowers that are good sources of nectar in the sun, as butterflies only feed in the sun. Butterflies need nectar throughout their adult lives, and are particularly attracted to flowers that are red, yellow and orange. They also like to congregate around areas with water, so you may want to provide a shallow pan of water for the butterflies to drink [source: National Wildlife Federation]. One way to attract butterflies is to make a butterfly feeder. Here's one way to make a butterfly feeder.

Materials needed:

Plastic bottle with a cap

String or wire

Small nail

Sugar

Water

Here's what to do:

Cut a piece of string or wire approximately 8 inches (20 centimeters) long. Tie the string or wire around the neck of the bottle and twist it tightly. Make loops on each end of the string or wire. Puncture two tiny holes in the bottom of the bottle, using the nail. Dissolve one part sugar into 10 parts water. Pour the sugar-water mixture into the bottle. Place the cap on the bottle and take it outdoors. Hang the bottle using the two loops that you made in the string or wire. The sugar water will drip slowly onto the ground. The butterflies will be attracted to the sweet-smelling water and come to drink [source: RSPCA ].

Put the neck of the bottle in the center of the string or wire.