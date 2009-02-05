How to Make Wet and Dry Spotters

­Instructions for stain removal often indicate using a dry spotter or a wet spotter on the stain. Follow these steps to prepare each.

Dry spotter:

To make a dry spotter, combine 1 part coconut oil (available at pharmacies and health food stores) and 8 parts liquid dry-cleaning solvent. This solution may be stored if the container is tightly capped to prevent evaporation of the solvent. Mineral oil may be substituted for the coconut oil, but is not quite as effective.

Caution: Dry-cleaning solvents are poisonous and may be flammable.

Wet spotter:

To prepare a wet spotter, mix 1 part glycerine, 1 part white dishwashing detergent, and 8 parts water. Shake well before each use. Store wet spotter in a plastic squeeze bottle.

