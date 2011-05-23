How to Move a Hot Tub

Hot tubs are a great source of enjoyment and relaxation, but when it comes to moving them, they're anything but that. Its odd shape and huge size makes moving a hot tub a real chore. Because it's so expensive, it becomes even more imperative to find a suitable way to move the tub. The best solution would be to leave it to the professionals. If you hire a mover to move your home, advise him that you have a hot tub so that he brings along the necessary equipment. However, with careful preparation and planning, you can move your hot tub by yourself [source: United Vanlines]. Moving a hot tub isn't a job for one person. You'll need at least two or three people to help you with the job. Here's how to safely move your tub.
Here's what you'll need:
Advertisement
- Two 2-by-4 pieces of wood
- Straps
- Two furniture dollies
Here's what to do:
- Pack all the tub's accessories separately. The most common hot-tub accessories are the heater, blower, electrical units, pumps and plumbing units. All these should be packed individually.
- Drain the hot tub.
- Turn the tub on its side, carefully, so that it's easier to shift it. You'll need help with this step.
- Have two people lift one side of the tub by tilting it toward the other side.
- Place a 2-by-4 under the hot tub.
- Tilt the other side of the tub (i.e. the side that's still on the ground).
- Put the second 2-by-4 under the hot tub. The hot tub is now lying on two 2-by-4s and is 2 inches (5 centimeters) off the ground.
- Put the flat side (not the wheel side) of the furniture dollies under the tub between the two 2-by-4s. (One dolly should be on either side of the tub.)
- Strap the tub to the dollies.
- Slowly push the dollies to move the tub to its new place.
If you have to load it into a van or truck, make sure your helpers don't go away. You will need them to help load and unload the tub [source: Do It Yourself].
Advertisement