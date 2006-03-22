How to Remove Adhesive Tape Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove adhesive tape stains from Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:
- Scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) gummy matter from the material very gently.
- Use either Afta Cleaning Fluid or K2r Spot Lifter.
If stain persists:
- Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the spotter.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed, keeping both the stain and pad moist.
- Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent.
- Allow surface to dry completely.