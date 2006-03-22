Home & Garden
How to Remove Adhesive Tape Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide
Duct tape serves a variety of purposes at the race track, but it can leave a mess in your home.
Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images

­Do adhesive tape stains have you stuck in a mess? Here's how to get unstuck by us­ing the following spot and stain removal tips and techniques.

These cleanup strategies will make sure that your tale of the tape has a happy ending.

After you identify the affected material, follow the steps on each page to remove the stain:

