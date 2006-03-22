How to Remove Adhesive Tape Stains

Do adhesive tape stains have you stuck in a mess? Here's how to get unstuck by using the following spot and stain removal tips and techniques.
These cleanup strategies will make sure that your tale of the tape has a happy ending.
After you identify the affected material, follow the steps on each page to remove the stain:
- Non-washable fibers such as Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool
- Synthetic fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex
- Household surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Asphalt, Chromium, Copper Enamel, Glass Linoleum, Marble, Pewter, Platinum, Plexiglas, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile and Vinyl Wallcovering
- Aluminum, lron and Stainless Steel
- Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile and Polyurethane
- Stone surfaces such as Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate and Terrazzo
- Brass, Bronze, Ivory, Jade, Porcelain, Tin and Zinc
- Cork
- Cotton and Linen
- Felt
- Natural Fur and Synthetic Fur
- Gold
- Grout
- Leather
- Flat Paint and Gloss Paint
- Photographs
- Silver
- Suede
- Wallpaper
- Wood