How to Remove Adhesive Tape Stains

Household Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove adhesive tape stains from Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Asphalt, Chromium, Copper Enamel, Glass Linoleum, Marble, Pewter, Platinum, Plexiglas, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile and Vinyl Wallcovering:
- Scrape to remove any excess.
- Do not use an abrasive product.
- Dip a clean sponge or cloth into warm sudsy water and rub the gummy matter.
- The warm water will soften the tape so it can be removed with the sponge or cloth.
- Rinse with warm water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.