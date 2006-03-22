Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Adhesive Tape Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Household Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove adhesive tape stains from Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Asphalt, Chromium, Copper Enamel, Glass Linoleum, Marble, Pewter, Platinum, Plexiglas, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile and Vinyl Wallcovering:

  • Scrape to remove any excess.
  • Do not use an abrasive product.
  • Dip a clean sponge or cloth into warm sudsy water and rub the gummy matter.
  • The warm water will soften the tape so it can be removed with the sponge or cloth.
  • Rinse with warm water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement