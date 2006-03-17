How to Remove Apple Stains

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But how do you keep the stains from the apple away? The following helpful hints will make sure your favorite items remain free from sticky apple stains.

Remove Apple Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass,

Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) area with cool water, then apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover stain with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let stand as long as any stain is being removed. Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat if necessary.

Remove Apple Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic Nylon,

Olefin Polyester, Spandex

Presoak (the method of soaking in the washer or in a sink or tub before washing) in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid dishwashing or laundry detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and launder as soon as possible

Remove Apple Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Brass, Bronze,

Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass,

Grout, lron, Linoleum, Masonry Tile, Paint/Flat,

Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Polyurethane,

Porcelain Dishes, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing,

Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe up the excess spill. Then wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

Remove Apple Stains From:

Bluestone Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite,

Limestone, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up any excess. Wash with a solution of washing soda or detergent (never soap) and water. Use a soft cloth or soft-bristled brush. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

Remove Apple Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Blot up any excess spill. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds: Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Remove Apple Stains From:

Silver

Wash as soon as possible in hot sudsy water. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth.

Remove Apple Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and wipe up the excess spill. Rinse with a clean cloth dampened with clear water. Polish or wax as soon as possible.

