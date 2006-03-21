Find out how to remove butter stains. JoLin

­Knowing which side your bread is buttered on may help you avoid getting it on your shirt sleeve. However, if you are unlucky enough to forget where the butter is, remembering these tips will help you get rid of that greasy spot.

The first step in removing butter stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become butter-stained, with steps on how to remove butter from each:

­