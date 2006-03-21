How to Remove Chlorine Stains

Chlorine protects you from bacteria while you're swimming. But when it spills into the rest of your life, use the following stain removal tips to clean out chlorine spots.

Remove Chlorine Stains From:

Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Cotton, Linen,

Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester,

Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Wool

Immediately flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) the stain with a solution of 1 teaspoon sodium thio-sulfate in 1 quart water. (Handle carefully, as sodium thiosulfate can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, lungs and digestive tract.) When stain has been neutralized, flush well with water to remove chemicals. If stain remains, mix 1/4 teaspoon Rit Color Remover with 1/2 cup cool water. Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the stain with the solution, and flush well with water. Chlorine stains are often permanent.

Remove Chlorine Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum,

Masonry Tile, Plexiglas, Vinyl Tile

As chlorine stains may bleach out surface color, treat immediately. Wipe up any excess spill, then sponge surface with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

Remove Chlorine Stains From:

Leather, Suede, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Wallcovering

Chlorine will immediately change the color of these materials on contact. There is no way to remove the stain.

