How to Remove Chocolate Stains

Blot up any excess, or scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any matter from the surface.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) the stain with club soda to prevent setting.

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a spot lifter or cleaning fluid.

Then apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.

Keep the stain and pad moist with the dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.