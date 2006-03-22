How to Remove Chocolate Stains

Non-washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove chocolate stains from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:
- Blot up any excess, or scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any matter from the surface.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) the stain with club soda to prevent setting.
- Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a spot lifter or cleaning fluid.
- Then apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.
- Keep the stain and pad moist with the dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Flush with one of the dry-cleaning solvents.
If a stain remains:
Advertisement
- Moisten it with an enzyme pre-soak (follow directions on label).
- Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung almost dry.
- Let it stand at least 30 minutes.
- Add more solution if needed to keep the stain warm and moist, but do not allow the wet area to spread.
- When the stain is lifted, flush thoroughly with water and allow to dry.