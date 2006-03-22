Home & Garden
How to Remove Chocolate Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove chocolate stains from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:

  • Blot up any excess, or scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any matter from the surface.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) the stain with club soda to prevent setting.
  • Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a spot lifter or cleaning fluid.
  • Then apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.
  • Keep the stain and pad moist with the dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
  • Flush with one of the dry-cleaning solvents.

If a stain remains:

  • Moisten it with an enzyme pre-soak (follow directions on label).
  • Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung almost dry.
  • Let it stand at least 30 minutes.
  • Add more solution if needed to keep the stain warm and moist, but do not allow the wet area to spread.
  • When the stain is lifted, flush thoroughly with water and allow to dry.

