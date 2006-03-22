How to Remove Chocolate Stains

Wipe up as much excess as possible without driving the stain further into the fibers.

Flush the stain with club soda.

Sponge the area with a spot lifter or cleaning fluid.

Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.

Keep the stain moist with dry spotter.

Let it stand as long as any stain is being lifted.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.