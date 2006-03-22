How to Remove Chocolate Stains

Washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove chocolate stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Nylon, Modacrylic, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:
- Wipe up as much excess as possible without driving the stain further into the fibers.
- Flush the stain with club soda.
- Sponge the area with a spot lifter or cleaning fluid.
- Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.
- Keep the stain moist with dry spotter.
- Let it stand as long as any stain is being lifted.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Flush with a dry-cleaning solvent.
If any stain remains:
- Apply a few drops of dishwashing detergent and a few drops of ammonia to the stain, then tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape.
- Keep the stain moist with the detergent and ammonia and blot occasionally with an absorbent pad.
- Flush well with water to remove all traces of ammonia.
- Allow to dry or launder as usual.