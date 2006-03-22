Home & Garden
How to Remove Chocolate Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove chocolate stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Nylon, Modacrylic, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:

  • Wipe up as much excess as possible without driving the stain further into the fibers.
  • Flush the stain with club soda.
  • Sponge the area with a spot lifter or cleaning fluid.
  • Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.
  • Keep the stain moist with dry spotter.
  • Let it stand as long as any stain is being lifted.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
  • Flush with a dry-cleaning solvent.

If any stain remains:

  • Apply a few drops of dishwashing detergent and a few drops of ammonia to the stain, then tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape.
  • Keep the stain moist with the detergent and ammonia and blot occasionally with an absorbent pad.
  • Flush well with water to remove all traces of ammonia.
  • Allow to dry or launder as usual.

