How to Remove Chocolate Stains

Alabaster and Marble
Follow these steps to remove chocolate stains from Alabaster and Marble:
- Carefully scrape excess.
- Wipe with a clean cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent and water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
If any stain remains:
- Mix a few drops of ammonia with 1 cup of 3% hydrogen peroxide.
- Soak a white blotter with the solution and place it over the stain.
- Weight it down with a heavy object.
- Continue applying the solution until the oil has been drawn out and any remaining stain bleached out.