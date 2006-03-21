How to Remove Contact Cement Spots

Cement is supposed to harden, but that's not so great when it hardens on your favorite clothes and fabrics and causes laundry stains. Here's how you can save those items from contact cement spots.

Remove Contact Cement Spots From:

Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool,

Cotton, Linen, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk,

Spandex, Triacetate, Wool

Carefully scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any excess from fabric. Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) stain with Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change pad as it picks up any stain, keeping stain and pad moist with dry spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with dry-cleaning solvent. If any stain remains, repeat the above process using amyl acetate (do not use this step on cotton and linen), and flush with one of the dry-cleaning solvents. If stain persists on cotton and linen only, try flushing it with a few drops of acetone, then rinse with one of the dry-cleaning solvents.

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork Glass,

Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Polyurethane,

Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Remove any matter before it has a chance to set. Try wiping with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water to which a few drops of amyl acetate has been added. Rinse well and wipe dry. Cement can eventually damage the surface beyond repair, so work promptly.

