How to Remove Crayon Stains

Carpet
Follow these steps to remove crayon stains from Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool:
- Gently scrape what you can from the surface.
- Add a small amount (to prevent damaging the carpets backing) of cleaners such as Afta Cleaning Fluid and blot with an absorbent pad.
- Continue until no more stain is removed.
- If a dye remains, dilute 1 part rubbing alcohol with 2 parts water and test on an inconspicuous place.
- If the carpet is colorfast, apply the solution to the stain in small amounts, blotting well after each application.
- Allow to dry.
Advertisement