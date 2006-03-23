Home & Garden
How to Remove Crayon Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Carpet

Follow these steps to remove crayon stains from Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool:

  • Gently scrape what you can from the surface.
  • Add a small amount (to prevent damaging the carpets backing) of cleaners such as Afta Cleaning Fluid and blot with an absorbent pad.
  • Continue until no more stain is removed.
  • If a dye remains, dilute 1 part rubbing alcohol with 2 parts water and test on an inconspicuous place.
  • If the carpet is colorfast, apply the solution to the stain in small amounts, blotting well after each application.
  • Allow to dry.

