How to Remove Crayon Stains

Gently scrape what you can from the surface.

Add a small amount (to prevent damaging the carpets backing) of cleaners such as Afta Cleaning Fluid and blot with an absorbent pad.

Continue until no more stain is removed.

If a dye remains, dilute 1 part rubbing alcohol with 2 parts water and test on an inconspicuous place.

If the carpet is colorfast, apply the solution to the stain in small amounts, blotting well after each application.