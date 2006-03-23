How to Remove Crayon Stains

We probably don't remember the first time our crayon slipped off the paper and onto Mom's new rug. But if the stain removal tips shown here weren't used, chances are that we can still see it.
The first step in removing crayon stains is to identify the stained material.
Below are the most common types of materials that can become crayon-stained, with steps on how to remove crayon from each:
- Non-washable fibers such as Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate or Wool/nonwashable
- Washable fibers such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex or Wool/washable
- Hard surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Bamboo, Bluestone, Brass, Brick, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Concrete, Copper, Enamel, Flagstone, Glass, Gold, Granite, Grout, lron, Ivory, Jade, Limestone, Marble, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, Sandstone, Slate, Stainless Steel, Terrazzo, Tin, Vinyl Clothing or Vinyl Tile
- Porous surfaces such as Asphalt, Cork or Linoleum
- Carpet/Synthetic or Carpet/Wool
- Felt
- Leather or Suede
- Silver
- Wallpaper
- Wood