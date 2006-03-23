Find out how to remove crayon stains from various surfaces. William Thomas Cain/ Getty Images

We probably don't remember the first time our crayon slipped off the paper and onto Mom's new rug. But if the stain removal tips shown here weren't used, chances are that we can still see it.

The first step in removing crayon stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become crayon-stained, with steps on how to remove crayon from each:

