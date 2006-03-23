How to Remove Face Powder Makeup Stains

When using face powder, the desired effect is often for it to be unseen. Unfortunately, when face powder causes a stain, its presence becomes all too obvious. These stain removal tips will make sure your face powder remains invisible, no matter where it goes.

Remove Face Powder Makeup Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass,

Advertisement

Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) or blot up any excess, taking care not to spread the stain. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter. Check the stain every 5 minutes. Before changing pads, press hard against the stain. Continue the alternate soaking and pressing until no more stain is being removed. Flush with one of the dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry. If any stain remains, flush it with water and apply a wet spotter with a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.) Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist. Flush well with water. Repeat if necessary; allow to dry.

Remove Face Powder Makeup Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic,

Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Brush or blot away any excess, taking care not to spread the stain. Flush with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with a cloth dampened with the dry spotter. Check the stain often, tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) before changing the pad. Continue alternate soaking and tamping until no more stain is lifted. Flush with a dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry. If any stain remains, try the same procedure of soaking and tamping using a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. When the stain is gone, be sure to flush the area with water to remove all traces of ammonia. Launder as soon as possible.

Remove Face Powder Makeup Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Asphalt Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic,

Glass/Tile, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum,

Marble, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Polyurethane,

Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe any spills or brush away any excess. With a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water, wash the surface. Rinse well with water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

Remove Face Powder Makeup Stains From:

Bluestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Remove excess. Mix a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Wash the stained area. Rinse well with clear water and allow to dry.

Remove Face Powder Makeup Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Gently remove excess. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. If a greasy or oily stain remains, powder it with an absorbent such as corn meal. Give it plenty of time to work. Gently brush or shake the absorbent from the surface. Repeat if necessary. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Remove Face Powder Makeup Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply. Rinse with clean water. Wipe dry immediately with a soft cloth and polish or wax as usual.

The above tips will prevent messy stains from masking the natural beauty of your apparel and household items.

©Publications International, Ltd.