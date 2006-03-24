How to Remove Furniture Polish Stains

Cleaning your furniture with oily polishes can lead to even more household cleaning. Use caution, as well as these stain removal tips for getting out furniture polish stains.

Remove Furniture Polish Stains From:

Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk Triacetate, Wool

Blot up the excess. Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Check the stain every 5 minutes and change pads as they absorb the stain. Press hard against the stain as you check it. Continue the alternate soaking and pressing until all the stain has been removed. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with one of the dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry. If any stain remains, sponge the stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter. Let stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar. Flush with water and repeat until no more stain is visible. Flush with water and allow to dry.

Remove Furniture Polish Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic,

Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Blot up the excess polish. Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) the stain, then press the pad into the stained area to absorb any loosened material. Continue tamping and pressing until the stain has been removed. Flush with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid, and allow to dry. If any stain remains, sponge the area with water, then apply wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar (do not use vinegar on cotton or linen). Tamp the area and blot up the material with a dry, clean absorbent pad. Keep the stain moist with wet spotter and vinegar. When no more stain is visible, flush well with water and allow to dry.

Remove Furniture Polish Stains From:

Aluminum, Asphalt, Cork, Glass, Linoleum, Porcelain Dishes,

Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe up excess spill with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry. If a waxy residue still exists, wipe again with cloth dipped in warm sudsy water to which a few drops of ammonia have been added. Rinse again and wipe dry with clean cloth.

Remove Furniture Polish Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone

Wipe up the excess. Wash with a solution of washing soda or detergent (never soap) and water. Use a soft-bristled brush or soft cloth to scrub the area. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

Remove Furniture Polish Stains From:

Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool

Scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove excess, then apply Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover or Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover. Or, powder the stained area with an absorbent such as corn-meal. Let it stand, then brush it out. If a stain still remains, spray on a foam rug shampoo or apply a dry spotter. Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Check the stain every 5 minutes, changing pads as the stain is absorbed, and press hard against the stain. Continue to alternate applying dry spotter and pressing until all the stain has been removed. Gently sponge the area with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Allow to dry. If a stain persists, sponge with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let the pad remain as long as any stain is being removed. As the pad picks up the stain, change it. Keep the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and vinegar, but avoid soaking the carpet. Sponge with water and blot up excess liquid. Repeat until no more stain is removed and air dry.

Remove Furniture Polish Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. If a greasy or waxy stain remains, powder the area with an absorbent, such as fuller's earth or cornmeal, allowing plenty of time for it to work. Gently brush the absorbent off. Repeat if necessary. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Remove Furniture Polish Stains From:

Silver

Wash the item as soon as possible in hot sudsy water. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth to prevent tarnish.

Showing off your home to friends and guests can be one of your prouder moments. Don't let it be spoiled by unsightly furniture polish stains.

