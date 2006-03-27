How to Remove Graphite and Pencil Lead Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove graphite and pencil lead stains from Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, or Wool:
- Use a soft eraser to remove the excess stain, being careful not to distort the fabric.
- Spray on a dry-cleaning solvent and apply a dry spotter.
- Rub in the dry spotter with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter.
- Cover the stain with a pad, also dampened with dry spotter, and let stand for 30 minutes.
- Spray again with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry. If any stain remains, sponge area with water and apply a wet spotter plus a few drops of ammonia (do not use ammonia on silk and wool).
- Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) the area to loosen the stain.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat if necessary.
- Allow fabric to air dry.
