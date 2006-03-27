Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Graphite and Pencil Lead Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove graphite and pencil lead stains from Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, or Wool:

  • Use a soft eraser to remove the excess stain, being careful not to distort the fabric.
  • Spray on a dry-cleaning solvent and apply a dry spotter.
  • Rub in the dry spotter with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter.
  • Cover the stain with a pad, also dampened with dry spotter, and let stand for 30 minutes.
  • Spray again with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry. If any stain remains, sponge area with water and apply a wet spotter plus a few drops of ammonia (do not use ammonia on silk and wool).
  • Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) the area to loosen the stain.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat if necessary.
  • Allow fabric to air dry.

