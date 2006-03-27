How to Remove Ink Stains

Have you been the victim of an ink stain? Try not to explode along with your pen. The written word may live on forever, but an ink stain doesn't have to be permanent. Use these cleaning methods so you can experience a better ending.
The first step in removing an ink stain is to identify the type of material or surface that is stained. Then use the following tips for optimal ink stain removal.
Below are the most common types of materials that can become ink-stained, with steps on how to remove ink from each:
- Non-washable fibers such as Acetate, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate or Wool
- Washable fibers such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester or Spandex
- Soft surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Ceramic, Glass/Tile, Cork, Glass, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Vinyl Clothing or Vinyl Wallcoverings
- Delicate surfaces such as Alabaster or Marble
- Stone surfaces such as Asphalt, Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Sandstone, Slate or Terrazzo
- Smooth surfaces such as Bamboo, Cane or Paint
- Grout
- Leather or Suede
- Linoleum or Vinyl Tile
- Wallpaper
- Wood
For more details and information, see the next page on removing ink stains from non-washable fibers.
