Vegetables are good for you, but they don't do any favors for your household surfaces. Follow these tips to remove green and yellow vegetable stains.

How to Remove Green and Yellow Vegetable Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool),

Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove any excess. Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with dry spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents.

How to Remove Green and Yellow Vegetable Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Scrape to remove the material. Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Flush with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents. If any stain remains, apply a few drops of dishwashing detergent and a few drops of ammonia to the area. Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape to help loosen the stain. Keep the stain moist with detergent and ammonia and blot occasionally with an absorbent pad. Flush well with water and allow to dry. Launder as soon as possible.

How to Remove Green and Yellow Vegetable Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo,

Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper,

Cork, Glass, Linoleum, Marble, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing,

Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Note: If not removed immediately, action of vegetables causes "green rust" on uncoated copper. Wipe up any excess material immediately. Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry with a soft cloth.

How to Remove Green and Yellow Vegetable Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite,

Limestone Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up any excess vegetables. Wash the surface with a solution of washing soda or detergent (never soap) and water. Use a sponge or soft-bristled brush to scrub. Rinse thoroughly with water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Green and Yellow Vegetable Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Carefully wipe or scrape to remove the excess spill. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. If a greasy stain remains, apply an absorbent such as cornmeal. Give it plenty of time to work. Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) it off. Repeat if necessary. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Green and Yellow Vegetable Stains From:

Wood

Wipe up any excess material. Wipe the stain with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse with a clean cloth dampened with clear water. Polish or wax as soon as possible after drying.

These stain removal techniques will erase what vegetables leave behind as laundry stains.

