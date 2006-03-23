They say a person's hands are a good indicator of age. To improve what our hands say about us, we often use hand lotion to improve the appearance of our skin, making it look younger and more supple. On the other hand, lotion doesn't do any favors for household surfaces.

How to Remove Hand Lotion Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let pad remain as long as any stain is being picked up. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the stain and pad moist with dry spotter. To help loosen stubborn stains on stronger fabrics, tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) the area. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents. Repeat if necessary. If stain persists, sponge with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.) Keep the stain moist and occasionally blot with an absorbent pad. Again, if the fabric is sturdy, tamp or scrape to help loosen the stain. Flush with water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Hand Lotion Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Gently scrape to remove any excess lotion. Moisten the spot with water and apply an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label). Wait for 30 minutes, then flush area with water. If possible launder immediately. If not, allow fabric to air dry.

How to Remove Hand Lotion Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt,

Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper,

Cork, Glass, Gold, Ivory, Jade,

Linoleum, Paint (flat or gloss), Pearls,

Platinum, Plexiglas, Polyurethane,

Porcelain Fixtures, Silver, Stainless Steel,

Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc

Wipe up any excess with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well with water and wipe dry.

How to Remove Hand Lotion Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete

Wipe up any excess. Wash with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Use a cloth or soft-bristled brush to help scrub. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow

to dry.

How to Remove Hand Lotion Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. If any sticky trace remains, test a dry-cleaning solvent on an inconspicuous place. Then dab the solvent on the spot with a soft cloth. Allow the area to thoroughly dry. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Hand Lotion Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply. Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water. Polish or wax as soon as possible.

Hand lotion can do a real number on everything from cork to cotton, but with these stain removal techniques, you should be able to handle whatever the hand cream dishes out.

