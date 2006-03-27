How to Remove Ice Cream Stains

Ice cream has a short shelf life at room temperature. So don't freeze up when spills happen. Here are some helpful strategies for ice cream stain removal from any surface or material.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Acetate, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, Wool/nonwashable

Scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove any excess immediately. Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the pad and stain moist with dry spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with one of the dry-cleaning solvents. If any stain remains, use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label; caution, some enzyme presoaks are not designed for use on wool or silk). Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung almost dry. Let it stand for 30 minutes. Add enough solution to keep the area warm and moist, but do not allow the wet area to spread. When no more stain is being lifted, flush the area with water and allow to dry.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex, Wool/washable

Immediately scrape to remove any excess ice cream. Sponge the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Then apply dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad moisted with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain and keep the stain and pad moist with dry spotter. Flush with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents. If any stain remains, apply a few drops of liquid dishwashing or laundry detergent and a few drops of ammonia to the area. Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape to loosen the stain. Keep the stain moist with detergent and ammonia solution. Blot occasionally with an absorbent pad. Flush well with water to remove all ammonia and allow to dry.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic, Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, lron, Ivory, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc

Wipe up any excess ice cream immediately. Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Alabaster, Marble

Wipe up any excess spill. Mix a few drops of ammonia with 1 cup rubbing alcohol. Soak a white blotter (about the size of the stain) in the solution and place it over the area. Weight it down with a piece of glass or other heavy object. Continue applying the solution until the grease is drawn out and any remaining stain has been bleached out. If any stain persists, make a poultice from bleach, water, and powdered detergent. Apply it to the stain. Cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation. Remove when the stain has been bleached out.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up any excess material. Wash the stained area with a solution of washing soda or detergent (never soap) and water. Use a soft-bristled brush or cloth to help scrub. Rinse the area thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

