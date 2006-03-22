Removing varnish stains can often be a difficult task. ­

­Lacquer and varnish are used to give surfaces a beautiful shine, but when it gets on the wrong surface, the result is anything but pretty. Read on for tips on how to remove stubborn lacquer and varnish stains.

The first step in removing lacquer and varnish stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become varnish-stained, with steps on how to remove lacquer and varnish stains from each:

­