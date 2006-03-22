How to Remove Lipstick Makeup Stains

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, such as K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Then apply a dry spotter and blot immediately with an absorbent pad.

Continue sponging and blotting until no more stain is removed. If stain begins to spread, flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) immediately with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents.

Let all the solvent evaporate, then sponge the area with water.

Apply wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia (do not use ammonia on silk or wool).

Blot frequently with an absorbent pad. Flush with water to remove all ammonia.

Apply wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Blot frequently with an absorbent pad.