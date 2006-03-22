How to Remove Lipstick Makeup Stains

Lipstick looks lovely on lips but not so hot on laundry. Read on for stain removal techniques that will help keep your lipstick and makeup where it belongs.
Advertisement
The first step in removing lipstick stains is to identify the stained material.
Below are the most common types of materials that can become lipstick-stained, with steps on how to remove lipstick from each:
- Non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Modacrylic, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate or Wool
- Washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester or Spandex
- Hard surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Glass, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing or Vinyl Wallcovering
- Stone surfaces such as Alabaster or Marble
- Flooring such as Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum or Vinyl Tile
- Special fabrics such as Fur (natural or synthetic), Leather or Suede