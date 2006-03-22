How to Remove Lipstick Makeup Stains

Stone Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove lipstick stains from Alabaster, Marble:
- Mix a few drops of ammonia in 1 cup rubbing alcohol.
- Soak a white blotter with the solution and place it over the stain. Weight it down with a piece of glass or other heavy object.
- Continue applying the solution until the grease is drawn out and any remaining stain is bleached out.
- If any color remains, make a poultice of bleach, powdered detergent, and water.
- Apply to the stain and cover with a damp cloth to retard drying. Leave until stain has been bleached out.
