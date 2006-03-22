Home & Garden
How to Remove Lipstick Makeup Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Stone Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove lipstick stains from Alabaster, Marble:

  • Mix a few drops of ammonia in 1 cup rubbing alcohol.
  • Soak a white blotter with the solution and place it over the stain. Weight it down with a piece of glass or other heavy object.
  • Continue applying the solution until the grease is drawn out and any remaining stain is bleached out.
  • If any color remains, make a poultice of bleach, powdered detergent, and water.
  • Apply to the stain and cover with a damp cloth to retard drying. Leave until stain has been bleached out.

