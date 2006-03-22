Home & Garden
How to Remove Lipstick Makeup Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Special Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove lipstick stains from Fur (natural or synthetic), Leather, Suede:

  • Gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove excess lipstick.
  • Wipe stain with a cloth dipped in the suds of a mild detergent and water.
  • Wipe with a clean dry cloth.
  • If a grease stain remains, powder the stain with an absorbent such as cornmeal. Give it plenty of time to work.
  • Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) it out. Repeat if necessary.
  • As a last resort, dip a cloth in a solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid and dab gently at stain. Do not rub.
  • On leather only, follow with cleaners such as Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

