How to Remove Lipstick Makeup Stains

Special Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove lipstick stains from Fur (natural or synthetic), Leather, Suede:
- Gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove excess lipstick.
- Wipe stain with a cloth dipped in the suds of a mild detergent and water.
- Wipe with a clean dry cloth.
- If a grease stain remains, powder the stain with an absorbent such as cornmeal. Give it plenty of time to work.
- Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) it out. Repeat if necessary.
- As a last resort, dip a cloth in a solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid and dab gently at stain. Do not rub.
- On leather only, follow with cleaners such as Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.
