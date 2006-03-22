How to Remove Lipstick Makeup Stains

Gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove excess lipstick.

Wipe stain with a cloth dipped in the suds of a mild detergent and water.

Wipe with a clean dry cloth.

If a grease stain remains, powder the stain with an absorbent such as cornmeal. Give it plenty of time to work.

Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) it out. Repeat if necessary.

As a last resort, dip a cloth in a solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid and dab gently at stain. Do not rub.