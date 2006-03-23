How to Remove Liquid Foundation Makeup Stains

Brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) or blot up any excess, taking care not to spread the stain.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.

Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with a cloth dampened with the dry spotter.

Check the stain often, tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) before changing the pad.

Continue alternate soaking and tamping until no more stain is lifted.

Flush with a dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.

If any stain remains, try the same procedure of soaking and tamping using a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia.

When the stain is gone, be sure to flush the area with water to remove all traces of ammonia.