How to Remove Liquid Foundation Makeup Stains

Washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove liquid makeup stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex:
- Brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) or blot up any excess, taking care not to spread the stain.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with a cloth dampened with the dry spotter.
- Check the stain often, tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) before changing the pad.
- Continue alternate soaking and tamping until no more stain is lifted.
- Flush with a dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.
- If any stain remains, try the same procedure of soaking and tamping using a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia.
- When the stain is gone, be sure to flush the area with water to remove all traces of ammonia.
- Launder as soon as possible.
