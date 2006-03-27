Oranges are a sweet treat that are great for your health, but not so hot for your household surfaces. Follow these stain removal tips to eliminate any sign of this citrus fruit.

How to Remove Orange Stains From:

Advertisement

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) area with cool water, then apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover stain with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let stand as long as any stain is being removed. Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat if necessary.

How to Remove Orange Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Presoak (the method of soaking a stained article in warm water before laundering it) in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid dishwashing or laundry detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 15 minutes. Rinse well with water and launder as soon as possible.

How to Remove Orange Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Brass,

Bronze, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Grout, Iron, Linoleum,

Masonry Tile, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes,

Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe up the excess spill. Then wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

How to Remove Orange Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up any excess. Wash with a solution of washing soda or detergent (never soap) and water. Use a soft cloth or soft-bristled brush. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Orange Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Blot up any excess spill. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Orange Stains From:

Silver

Wash as soon as possible in hot sudsy water. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth.

How to Remove Orange Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and wipe up the excess spill. Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water. Polish or wax as soon as possible.

The next time you decide to enjoy a sweet, juicy orange, you can do so without worrying how to clean its stains from any surfaces.

©Publications International, Ltd.